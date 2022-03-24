Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 317,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,993. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 4th quarter worth $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 73,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Convey Holding Parent by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

