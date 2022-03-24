Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Financial Comparison

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.07 -$322.83 million ($18.91) -0.53 Romeo Power $16.80 million 12.62 $10.03 million $0.03 52.67

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard. Cooper-Standard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Romeo Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -13.85% -47.88% -9.27% Romeo Power 35.15% -38.19% -33.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cooper-Standard and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 1 1 0 2.50 Romeo Power 0 3 0 0 2.00

Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Cooper-Standard on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

About Romeo Power (Get Rating)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.