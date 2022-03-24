Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 2,421 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.21 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

