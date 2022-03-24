Cormark Raises Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$4.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

YGR stock opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$226.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.78. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$2.85.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.