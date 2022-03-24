CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) by 358.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 176.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 166.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRMD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About CorMedix (Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

