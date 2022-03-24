Cosmo Coin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (COSM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $147,648.25 and $5.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmo Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

