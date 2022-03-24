Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €12.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 289,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.86. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

