Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 804 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.67. The stock had a trading volume of 115,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,000. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day moving average is $251.79.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

