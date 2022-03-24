Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

NYSE DG traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $220.28. 24,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,720. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.72. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

