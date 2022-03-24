Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 139,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,101. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $459.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

