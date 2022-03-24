Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.67. 41,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,483. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

