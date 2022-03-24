Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 59,197 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,624. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69.

