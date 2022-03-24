Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 167,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,066 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,113,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

