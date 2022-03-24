Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.02% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 1,283,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,289. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

