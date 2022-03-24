Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.02% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 1,283,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,289. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.
Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
