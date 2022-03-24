Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc. is a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through their business partners, agents, and direct channels. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

CXDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crexendo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.