Critical Comparison: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SpartanNash and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash 0.83% 7.99% 2.73% United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34%

SpartanNash has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of SpartanNash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of SpartanNash shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SpartanNash and United Natural Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash 0 2 1 0 2.33 United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpartanNash currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential downside of 41.63%. Given SpartanNash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpartanNash and United Natural Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash $8.93 billion 0.14 $73.75 million $2.05 16.92 United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 11.07

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than SpartanNash. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpartanNash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats SpartanNash on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co. engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach. The Retail segment operates retail supermarkets in the Midwest, which operate under banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘N Save, Family Fresh Markets, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart, and Econo Foods. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

