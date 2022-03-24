Croda International Plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Croda International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

COIHY opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Croda International has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $71.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

