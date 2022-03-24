Crowd Machine Tops One Day Trading Volume of $243.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CMCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $56,422.40 and $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003680 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00037049 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00109462 BTC.
Crowd Machine Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “
Crowd Machine Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.
