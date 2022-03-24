CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,192. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.89 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day moving average of $220.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.24.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $9,658,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.