Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 689,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,522,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.42. 1,205,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

