Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $21,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

