CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Cap Tops $1.42 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $2.61 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.96 or 0.07021459 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,739.92 or 0.99734241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044037 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 763,798,645 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.