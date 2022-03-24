CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €52.00 ($57.14) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.92 ($70.24).

Shares of EVD traded down €0.76 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €59.24 ($65.10). 70,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 502.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($79.87).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

