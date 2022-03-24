Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,445,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

