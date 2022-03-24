Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $15,314,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 21,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,651,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,444. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

