Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,628,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.