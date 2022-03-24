Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cyxtera Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. 1,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,839. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

CYXT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

