DA Davidson Weighs in on Spin Master Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.18.

Shares of TOY opened at C$45.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$34.15 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

