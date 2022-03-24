Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $9.20. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 6,355 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,963 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.