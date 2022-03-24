Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.55. 27,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,681. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.68.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

