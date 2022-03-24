Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $431.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $436.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

