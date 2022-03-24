Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,656,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,153,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $430.97. 27,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,368. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $436.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

