Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.