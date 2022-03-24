DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

