Desjardins Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$60.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.00.

TSE:ATD opened at C$52.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.82. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The stock has a market cap of C$55.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

