Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $12,079.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002570 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.