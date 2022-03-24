DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 506.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $449.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.88, a P/E/G ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,440 shares of company stock worth $13,650,552. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.