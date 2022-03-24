Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

