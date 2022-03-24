Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $5.04. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 511,849 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YINN. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.