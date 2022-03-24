Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Buys A$195,887.24 in Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode bought 40,026 shares of Diversified United Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.89 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,887.24 ($145,101.66).

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

