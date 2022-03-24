Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $221.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average is $216.72. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

