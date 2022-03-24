Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of DLTR opened at $155.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $157.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.