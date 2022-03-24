Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

