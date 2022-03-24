Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of Doma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 2,097,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Doma has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

