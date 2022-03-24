Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $49.57, but opened at $46.99. Domo shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 2,210 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,511. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

