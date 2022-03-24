Donald M. Underwood Sells 3,513 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.05. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.