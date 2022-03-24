Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $125,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

AAPL opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

