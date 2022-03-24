Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $157.83 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $134.08 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

