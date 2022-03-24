Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. Doximity has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Doximity by 101.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Doximity by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,449,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 184,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $62,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

