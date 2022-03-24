DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DTE Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 288,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $106.80 and a 12-month high of $128.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

